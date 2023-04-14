Quid des batteries des véhicules

Under cover of ecology, the electric vehicle is invading the planet. Unheard of opportunity for automakers to open up a new financial windfall.

Complete silence on battery recycling! It is a much more deadly pollution than that of plastic which is nevertheless the shame of our century! We are preparing much stronger, bigger, more polluting! This experience should alert us to the one to come. The builders and our rulers smoke out our intellect.

The large number of batteries in circulation is already a serious threat: at the end of 2022: 1,000,000 electric vehicles are in circulation in France!! Not to mention the electric scooters which reached one million during the year 2022!

It is on the major media that this alert should be launched. But at the orders of big finances they keep quiet so as not to kill the goose that lays the golden egg. To eat they broadcast the advertisement of electric cars how to do then???