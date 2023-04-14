Quid des batteries des véhicules

14Avr

Quid des batteries des véhicules

0 Commentaires

Under cover of ecology, the electric vehicle is invading the planet. Unheard of opportunity for automakers to open up a new financial windfall.
Complete silence on battery recycling! It is a much more deadly pollution than that of plastic which is nevertheless the shame of our century! We are preparing much stronger, bigger, more polluting! This experience should alert us to the one to come. The builders and our rulers smoke out our intellect.
The large number of batteries in circulation is already a serious threat: at the end of 2022: 1,000,000 electric vehicles are in circulation in France!! Not to mention the electric scooters which reached one million during the year 2022!
It is on the major media that this alert should be launched. But at the orders of big finances they keep quiet so as not to kill the goose that lays the golden egg. To eat they broadcast the advertisement of electric cars how to do then???

Partager cette publication

Auteur

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Afficher les articles connexes

11Avr

Euthanasie

« Euthanasie ou pas ? Telle est la question ! » aurait souri un vieil auteur britannique célèbre. Le Petit-Président cherche désespérément une... Lire la suite

11Avr

Le Conseil d’État contre la statue de saint Michel

Madame la Présidente, Votre institution, le prestigieux Conseil d’État, dont vous êtes la Présidente, vient de donner l’ordre de « déboulonner »... Lire la suite

28Mar

Pénalisation abusive

Quiconque cause à autrui un dommage est tenu de le réparer. En revanche, si vous roulez à 54 km/h dans... Lire la suite

21Mar

Tolérance zéro : ce n’est pas le moment !

Le plaisir éprouvé chaque semaine à la lecture des éditoriaux de Jean Rouxel, en constatant qu’il n’y a jamais... Lire la suite

14Mar

Insécurité

Voici quelques jours, les religieuses de la Fraternité apostolique bénédictine ont annoncé leur départ de la paroisse Notre-Dame, au... Lire la suite

14Mar

Ras-le-bol

Ras-le-bol des grèves, des interdits en tout genre, de la théorie du genre qui amène à l’Assemblée des noctambules... Lire la suite

07Mar

Mariage

Pourquoi, en page 2 du n° 1383, avoir écrit « mariage » entre guillemets dans l’entrefilet LGBT ? Le mariage est un acte civil,... Lire la suite

28Fév

Homosexualité

La réflexion de M. Desliens dans le dernier numéro des « 4 Vérités » à propos des addictions de Pierre Palmade... Lire la suite

28Fév

Affaire Palmade et ruine de la civilisation

L’effervescence médiatique générée par l’accident de Pierre Palmade aura eu le mérite de faire découvrir en deux semaines seulement... Lire la suite

21Fév

Sordide affaire Pierre Palmade

La sordide affaire Pierre Palmade est révélatrice de plusieurs fléaux minant notre société. Rappelons que l’acteur, conduisant sous l’emprise de... Lire la suite